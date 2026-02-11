MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MBX Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on MBX Biosciences from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $2,750,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of MBX Biosciences by 13.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 171,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $567,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MBX Biosciences by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 37,843 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000.

NASDAQ MBX opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. MBX Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $44.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.87.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

