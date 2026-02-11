Maura Ellen Sullivan Buys 2,200 Shares of ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) Stock

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) Director Maura Ellen Sullivan bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $105,450. The trade was a 62.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Maura Ellen Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 9th, Maura Ellen Sullivan purchased 563 shares of ECB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $9,559.74.

On Monday, December 8th, Maura Ellen Sullivan acquired 2,937 shares of ECB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $49,429.71.

NASDAQ:ECBK opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $158.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ECB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ECBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.61%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded ECB Bancorp from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ECB Bancorp by 5,104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ECB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ECB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ECB Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 30.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and multifamily real estate, construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

