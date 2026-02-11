Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.06, but opened at $15.08. Mattel shares last traded at $15.6520, with a volume of 12,711,492 shares.

The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Mattel had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mattel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.300 EPS.

Key Mattel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mattel this week:

Mattel agreed to acquire full ownership of its Mattel163 mobile-games studio, a move that accelerates its digital/gaming strategy and addresses one of the weaknesses flagged in the earnings reaction.

Ongoing IP and product initiatives (Barbie anniversary programming and a Paramount TMNT consumer-products collaboration) support brand engagement and future product tie‑ins.

Options activity showed heavy call buying (6,361 calls, ~460% above typical intraday volume), signaling some speculative or hedged bullish interest despite the selloff.

Conference call materials and transcripts are available for deeper read — management highlighted year‑over‑year topline growth but emphasized that December U.S. gross billings grew less than expected.

Q4 results missed consensus: EPS $0.39 vs. $0.53 expected and revenue ~$1.77B vs. ~$1.84–1.85B expected — the shortfall and commentary about softer December orders were the primary catalyst for the selloff.

FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $1.18–1.30 materially undershot the ~$1.75 consensus, prompting downward revisions to estimates and raising concerns about demand durability and margin pressure.

JPMorgan downgraded MAT from Neutral to Underweight with a $14 price target, signaling at least one major institutional view that downside remains significant from current levels.

Broad market headlines and coverage highlighted a dramatic premarket drop (reports of a ~30% premarket plunge), which can exacerbate volatility and trigger additional selling/option-driven flows.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mattel from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Mattel from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mattel in the second quarter worth approximately $55,651,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the third quarter valued at about $6,260,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 318,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 86,207 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 38,993 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mattel during the second quarter valued at $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70.

About Mattel

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

Featured Articles

