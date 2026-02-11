Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.06, but opened at $15.08. Mattel shares last traded at $15.6520, with a volume of 12,711,492 shares.
The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Mattel had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mattel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.300 EPS.
Key Mattel News
Here are the key news stories impacting Mattel this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Mattel agreed to acquire full ownership of its Mattel163 mobile-games studio, a move that accelerates its digital/gaming strategy and addresses one of the weaknesses flagged in the earnings reaction. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Ongoing IP and product initiatives (Barbie anniversary programming and a Paramount TMNT consumer-products collaboration) support brand engagement and future product tie‑ins. Read More. • Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Options activity showed heavy call buying (6,361 calls, ~460% above typical intraday volume), signaling some speculative or hedged bullish interest despite the selloff.
- Neutral Sentiment: Conference call materials and transcripts are available for deeper read — management highlighted year‑over‑year topline growth but emphasized that December U.S. gross billings grew less than expected. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed consensus: EPS $0.39 vs. $0.53 expected and revenue ~$1.77B vs. ~$1.84–1.85B expected — the shortfall and commentary about softer December orders were the primary catalyst for the selloff. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $1.18–1.30 materially undershot the ~$1.75 consensus, prompting downward revisions to estimates and raising concerns about demand durability and margin pressure. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan downgraded MAT from Neutral to Underweight with a $14 price target, signaling at least one major institutional view that downside remains significant from current levels.
- Negative Sentiment: Broad market headlines and coverage highlighted a dramatic premarket drop (reports of a ~30% premarket plunge), which can exacerbate volatility and trigger additional selling/option-driven flows. Read More.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mattel in the second quarter worth approximately $55,651,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the third quarter valued at about $6,260,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 318,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 86,207 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 38,993 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mattel during the second quarter valued at $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
Mattel Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70.
About Mattel
Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.
