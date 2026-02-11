MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.16), FiscalAI reports. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.00%.The firm had revenue of $644.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MasterBrand updated its FY 2026 guidance to -0.060-0.000 EPS.

Q4 results missed prior-year profitability with net sales $645M (-3.5%) , Adjusted EBITDA $35M (5.4% margin) and a $42M Q4 net loss; management guides Q1 sales down mid‑to‑high single digits and Adjusted EBITDA of $23–$33M (adjusted diluted loss per share $0.06 to $0.00).

Trade and tariffs remain a major headwind — existing 25% Section 232 tariffs stay in place for 2026 (50% possible in 2027) and tariffs reduced Q4 gross margin by roughly 300 bps; tariffs impact 5–6% of 2026 sales.

Management is executing mitigation and efficiency actions including a planned $30M of cost reductions in 2026, ongoing continuous‑improvement gains, continued capture of Supreme synergies and expected $90M run‑rate synergies from the pending American Woodmark combination (targeted by year three post‑close).

Liquidity and leverage — year‑end cash was $183.3M with $441.9M revolver availability, net debt of $791.2M (2.7x net debt/Adjusted EBITDA); management now expects leverage at close of the merger will not be sub‑2x but aims to de‑lever as synergies and mitigation take effect.

Market outlook remains soft — MasterBrand expects 2026 end markets to decline roughly mid‑single digits with continued trade‑down behavior and subdued R&R, and only a modest recovery anticipated in 2027 (with a lag before that improvement fully flows to results).

NYSE:MBC opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. MasterBrand has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Positive Sentiment: Revenue slightly beat expectations (Q4 revenue $644.6M vs. $607.6M consensus), showing some underlying demand resilience despite a year‑over‑year decline; management points to actions to stabilize operations. MarketBeat Q4 summary

Revenue slightly beat expectations (Q4 revenue $644.6M vs. $607.6M consensus), showing some underlying demand resilience despite a year‑over‑year decline; management points to actions to stabilize operations. Positive Sentiment: Company announced a $30M cost‑reduction plan for 2026 to offset tariff and demand pressures, which could support margins if fully realized. Seeking Alpha: $30M cost reductions

Company announced a $30M cost‑reduction plan for 2026 to offset tariff and demand pressures, which could support margins if fully realized. Neutral Sentiment: Management emphasized a multi‑faceted response to a complex trade environment in the earnings release and call; slide deck and transcript provide detail for investors to assess execution risk. BusinessWire press release

Management emphasized a multi‑faceted response to a complex trade environment in the earnings release and call; slide deck and transcript provide detail for investors to assess execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS of ($0.02) missed consensus by $0.16 and fell sharply from $0.22 a year earlier, signaling margin pressure and weaker profitability. Seeking Alpha: Earnings transcript

Reported EPS of ($0.02) missed consensus by $0.16 and fell sharply from $0.22 a year earlier, signaling margin pressure and weaker profitability. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance was cut to a range of -$0.06 to $0.00 versus consensus near $0.96 — a major miss that drove the selloff, as it signals continued soft demand and margin headwinds into the year. Kalkine Media: Guidance update

FY‑2026 EPS guidance was cut to a range of -$0.06 to $0.00 versus consensus near $0.96 — a major miss that drove the selloff, as it signals continued soft demand and margin headwinds into the year. Negative Sentiment: Broker/press coverage highlighted the earnings miss and weak outlook, noting shares tumbled after the report as investors penalized the guidance and tariff/demand commentary. Investing.com: Shares tumble

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of MasterBrand by 696.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in MasterBrand by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in MasterBrand by 15.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the third quarter worth about $166,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded MasterBrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

MasterBrand Inc is one of the largest manufacturers of cabinetry and home storage solutions in North America. The company specializes in designing, producing and distributing kitchen and bath cabinetry for both new construction and the remodeling markets. Its offerings span a broad spectrum of styles and price points, serving homebuilders, home improvement retailers and independent dealers.

MasterBrand’s product portfolio includes framed and frameless cabinet lines, bath vanities, closet systems and other organizational accessories.

