Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-2.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 11.320-11.570 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $278.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $296.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.44.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $366.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.82 and a 200 day moving average of $286.70. The stock has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $205.40 and a 12 month high of $363.54.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). Marriott International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.98, for a total value of $494,769.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,160.14. The trade was a 24.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Marriott International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi grew its holdings in Marriott International by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 741,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,618,000 after acquiring an additional 253,696 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 26.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,525,000 after purchasing an additional 175,637 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 516.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,429,000 after purchasing an additional 175,108 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,270,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,448,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.