Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-2.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 11.320-11.570 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $278.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $296.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.44.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). Marriott International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.98, for a total value of $494,769.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,160.14. The trade was a 24.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and international/luxury strength drove confidence — Q4 revenue topped estimates and RevPAR rose on strong international and luxury demand. Marriott shares jump on strong 2025 revenue, international travel boost
- Positive Sentiment: Management issued upbeat FY‑2026 and Q1 guidance (FY EPS 11.320–11.570; Q1 EPS 2.500–2.550), which gave investors forward visibility despite mixed near-term trends. Marriott press release / guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support strengthened — BMO reiterated a Buy and raised its price target, signaling institutional backing for Marriott’s growth/fee upside. BMO reiterates Buy, raises target
- Positive Sentiment: Options activity and investor interest suggest speculative bullish positioning — unusually large call buying was recorded ahead/around the print. Benzinga: Options activity and reaction
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed operating metrics — RevPAR was up globally (driven by international markets) but U.S. & Canada remain soft, leaving regional exposure and recovery timelines ambiguous. PR Newswire: Q4 & full-year results
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 EPS slightly missed consensus (adjusted EPS $2.58 vs. ~$2.61 consensus) — investors appear willing to look past a small miss given top-line strength and guidance. Zacks: EPS miss, revenue beat
- Negative Sentiment: One‑time costs: management disclosed a $23M hit related to unwinding the Sonder licensing arrangement (termination and impairments), which reduces near-term earnings. Business Insider: $23M Sonder-related loss
- Negative Sentiment: Contract and legal risks tied to Marriott’s asset‑light model were flagged as potential threats to profitability and growth — these could pressure margins if disputes escalate. TipRanks: Contract dispute risks
- Negative Sentiment: Macro headwinds: prior government shutdowns and softer U.S. business-travel demand were cited as drags on U.S. room revenue growth — a slower domestic recovery could cap upside. Reuters: uneven U.S. travel demand
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi grew its holdings in Marriott International by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 741,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,618,000 after acquiring an additional 253,696 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 26.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,525,000 after purchasing an additional 175,637 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 516.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,429,000 after purchasing an additional 175,108 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,270,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,448,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.
The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.
