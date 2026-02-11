Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Announces Earnings Results

Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Marine Harvest ASA had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

Marine Harvest ASA Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHGVY traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.19. 6,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,492. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93. Marine Harvest ASA has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Marine Harvest ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MHGVY shares. Pareto Securities raised Marine Harvest ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marine Harvest ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Marine Harvest ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Marine Harvest ASA

(Get Free Report)

Marine Harvest ASA, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol MHGVY, is a leading global seafood company headquartered in Bergen, Norway. The company specializes in the farming, processing and distribution of Atlantic salmon and other salmonid species, delivering fresh, frozen and value-added products to retail, foodservice and wholesale customers. With a focus on high-quality protein, Marine Harvest’s product portfolio includes whole and portioned fillets, smoked salmon, seafood burgers, ready-to-eat meals and other branded offerings.

Marine Harvest operates a fully integrated value chain spanning broodstock and hatchery operations, fish feed production, farming sites, processing facilities and global sales offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Harvest ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Harvest ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.