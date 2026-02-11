Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 26.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 145,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,307,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $204.16 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $206.45. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.63.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 2.99%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.19.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum’s operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

