Maplebear Inc. $CART Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 277.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,088 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Maplebear by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Maplebear by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Maplebear by 78.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maplebear by 5.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of CART stock opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. Maplebear Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 14.09%.The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Maplebear’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $222,161.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 404,940 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,337.40. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CART shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Argus began coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Fox Advisors downgraded Maplebear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Maplebear from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.35.

About Maplebear

Maplebear, Inc, doing business as Instacart, operates a leading online grocery and essentials marketplace that connects consumers, retail partners and personal shoppers through its digital platform. The company enables customers to order groceries, household items and specialty products for same-day or scheduled delivery, as well as in-store pickup. By integrating its technology with retailers’ existing inventory and point-of-sale systems, Maplebear streamlines the shopping experience and provides real-time availability and pricing.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, Maplebear has grown from a regional startup to a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker CART.

