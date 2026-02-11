Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAMA. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Mama’s Creations from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Maxim Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Mama’s Creations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mama’s Creations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Get Mama's Creations alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mama’s Creations

Mama’s Creations Price Performance

MAMA opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. Mama’s Creations has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mama’s Creations will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mama’s Creations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAMA. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mama’s Creations by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 54,733 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mama’s Creations by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after buying an additional 68,506 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,834,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini’s, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mama's Creations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mama's Creations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.