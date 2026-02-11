Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.70 and last traded at C$16.63, with a volume of 77830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

In related news, insider Benjamin Luke Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.32, for a total value of C$163,200.00. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Major Drilling Group International Inc is engaged in the business of contract drilling, and it provides services to companies that are involved in mining and mineral exploration. It offers surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, and underground percussive/long-hole drilling services, as well as various drilling-related mine services. Its geographical segments are Canada – the United States; South and Central America; and Asia and Africa, of which most of its revenue comes from Canada – the United States.

