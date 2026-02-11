Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$170.00 and last traded at C$171.55, with a volume of 3799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$171.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$250.00 to C$248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$244.00.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$179.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$186.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported C$9.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$70.45 million during the quarter. Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 72.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 8.1910619 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mainstreet Equity

(Get Free Report)

Mainstreet Equity Corp is a residential real estate company. It is focused on the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market rental apartment buildings. The business specializes in multi-family residential housing operating in a single segment. Geographically it operates in Canadian provinces including British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The company generates revenue from rental income and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.