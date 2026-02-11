Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,406.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,874,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,656,682 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,116,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,473,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,316 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 287.0% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after buying an additional 1,264,139 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,125,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,986,000 after purchasing an additional 943,581 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SGOV opened at $100.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.27 and a 1 year high of $100.74.
About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
