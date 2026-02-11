Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,942 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $777,000. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 201,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 986,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,605,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 194,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,252,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,126,000 after purchasing an additional 53,071 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $48.89.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics. IQLT was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

