Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY Position Raised by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vista Finance LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 13.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Mizuho set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $22.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of MGY stock opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.96. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $317.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of onshore oil and gas assets in South Texas. Headquartered in Houston, the company concentrates its efforts on the Eagle Ford Shale, where it holds significant working interests in key producing counties.

The company’s core operations center on horizontal drilling and multi-stage completions designed to extract light crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

