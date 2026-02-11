Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MDGL Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDGL. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 23,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $638,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $579.00 price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $568.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $571.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $478.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of -1.01. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.00 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.96, for a total transaction of $4,428,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,197 shares in the company, valued at $11,042,789.12. The trade was a 28.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca Taub sold 18,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.15, for a total value of $10,297,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 461,044 shares in the company, valued at $254,565,444.60. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 109,995 shares of company stock valued at $58,996,851 over the last 90 days. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for cardiovascular, metabolic and liver diseases. The company’s pipeline centers on novel, liver-directed agents designed to address significant unmet medical needs, with an emphasis on nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and related metabolic disorders.

The lead product candidate, resmetirom (MGL-3196), is an orally administered, selective thyroid hormone receptor-β agonist in Phase 3 development for the treatment of NASH.

