Madison Asset Management LLC Has $70.14 Million Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,795 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $70,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 132.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Argus cut their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.38.

NYSE:ACN opened at $241.02 on Wednesday. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $392.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.72. The firm has a market cap of $148.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 53.88%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $289,024.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 27,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,887.70. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Kiernan Hogan sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $185,413.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,439.84. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

