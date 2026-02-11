Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,588,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,228 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up about 1.1% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $102,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 76,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Microchip Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Microchip Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCHP. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $216,273.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,184.71. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 98,814 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $7,959,467.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,922,319 shares in the company, valued at $799,242,795.45. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 121,615 shares of company stock worth $9,641,654 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -627.59%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

