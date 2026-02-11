Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies makes up 1.4% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $130,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 52.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 193.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TDY. Barclays upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $579.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $645.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $567.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.88.

TDY stock opened at $660.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.55. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $419.00 and a twelve month high of $664.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.47. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.52 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.450-23.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.40-5.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total value of $1,533,249.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 47,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,390,688. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.46, for a total transaction of $1,576,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,936.24. This represents a 48.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,750 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY), headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

