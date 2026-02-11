Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Penny Herscher Sells 4,849 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) Director Penny Herscher sold 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.48, for a total transaction of $2,596,542.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,402.36. This trade represents a 44.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lumentum Trading Down 2.8%

LITE stock opened at $561.13 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $599.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $378.03 and its 200 day moving average is $246.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.The business’s revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LITE. Northland Securities set a $350.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lumentum to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lumentum to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LITE

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 8,579.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $474,495,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,745,000 after purchasing an additional 994,551 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 707.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 994,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,555,000 after purchasing an additional 871,249 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $136,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.