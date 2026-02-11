Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Penny Herscher Sells 4,849 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) Director Penny Herscher sold 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.48, for a total transaction of $2,596,542.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,402.36. This trade represents a 44.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Lumentum Trading Down 2.8%
LITE stock opened at $561.13 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $599.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $378.03 and its 200 day moving average is $246.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.13 and a beta of 1.51.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.The business’s revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on LITE
Institutional Trading of Lumentum
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 8,579.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $474,495,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,745,000 after purchasing an additional 994,551 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 707.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 994,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,555,000 after purchasing an additional 871,249 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $136,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.
Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lumentum
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.