Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.43 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.17 by ($1.43), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS.

Record results — Q4 revenue of $9.2 billion and full-year revenue of $37.6 billion (+4%), with full-year adjusted diluted EPS of $33.46 (+16%), reflecting durable top-line and EPS growth.

— Total vehicle GPU compressed to $39.46 (down $258 YoY) and new vehicle GPU fell ~$300, while adjusted SG&A as a % of gross profit widened to 71.4% (from 66.3%), creating near‑term earnings pressure and requiring further cost/efficiency actions. Capital allocation — Management repurchased 11.4% of shares in 2025 (3.8% in Q4 at an average $314), acquired ~$2.4 billion of expected annualized revenue last year, and intends to balance opportunistic buybacks with $2–$4 billion of annual acquired revenue to accelerate shareholder returns.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.09. The company had a trading volume of 247,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,507. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $262.10 and a twelve month high of $405.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.95.

LAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $385.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.70.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Congdon Stacy Loretz sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,600. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $29,130,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,691,000 after buying an additional 72,061 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,341.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 57,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after acquiring an additional 56,567 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 42.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 187,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after acquiring an additional 55,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 175.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 51,873 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors, Inc is an American automotive retailer headquartered in Medford, Oregon. Founded in 1946 as a small auto body and glass shop, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest automotive retail networks in North America. Lithia operates dealerships across the United States and Canada, offering a broad portfolio of new and pre-owned vehicles from more than 40 different manufacturers.

The company’s core business activities include vehicle sales, financing, insurance, parts and service.

