Lichen International (NASDAQ:LICN) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Head-To-Head Comparison

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) and Lichen International (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

X Financial has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lichen International has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and Lichen International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 22.75% 24.56% 14.10% Lichen International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lichen International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

This is a summary of current ratings for X Financial and Lichen International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares X Financial and Lichen International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $804.43 million 0.28 $210.97 million $5.66 0.95 Lichen International $41.48 million 0.05 -$6.14 million N/A N/A

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Lichen International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of X Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

X Financial beats Lichen International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners. The company also offers Xiaoying housing loan, a home equity loan product for property owners; investment products through Xiaoying wealth management platform, such as funds, money market, and insurance products; and loan facilitation services to other platforms. In addition, it engages in the technology development, service, and sale of products; and provision of guarantee and consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China.

About Lichen International

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials. It also provides Lichen Education Accounting Practice System V1.0, a financial and taxation training software, and academic affairs management system to partnered institutions under the partnership agreements, as well as offers software installation, training, and after sales technical and maintenance support services. Lichen China Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Jinjiang, China.

