Liberty Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 20.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Fortive by 4.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Fortive by 8.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Fortive by 2.9% during the second quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortive from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.38.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Fortive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Fortive had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive’s activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive’s operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

