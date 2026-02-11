Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Mizuho set a $5.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $3.75 target price on Leslie’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

NASDAQ LESL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,958. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 923.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,131,647 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 123.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,213,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,115 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 322.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 151,091 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Leslie’s, Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) is the largest direct-to-consumer retailer of swimming pool supplies and related equipment in the United States. Through a network of more than 900 company-operated stores and a robust e-commerce platform, the company offers a comprehensive range of pool chemicals, cleaning tools, pumps, filters, heaters and pool accessories. In addition to product retailing, Leslie’s provides in-store and in-home water testing services, equipment installation, repair and ongoing maintenance programs designed to support both residential and commercial pool owners.

Founded in 1963 in North Miami Beach, Florida, Leslie’s has grown from a single neighborhood pool-supply shop into a national specialty retailer.

