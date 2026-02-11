Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LSCC. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lattice Semiconductor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Williams Trading set a $82.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.62.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.77, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.70. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $91.46.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 5.50%.The business had revenue of $145.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 9,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $731,829.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 61,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,185.60. This trade represents a 13.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $65,517.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 104,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,137,602.72. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $1,196,508. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 66.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,597,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,068,000 after buying an additional 1,834,440 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $102,185,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,186,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,109 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $85,714,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

