Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Kyocera Corporation (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.13, with a volume of 1961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kyocera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Kyocera has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.560 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kyocera Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Corporation (OTCMKTS: KYOCY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer known for its development and production of advanced ceramics and diversified electronic components. Founded in 1959 by Kazuo Inamori as Kyoto Ceramic Co, Ltd., the company has grown into a broad industrial group with roots in fine ceramic materials and a long-standing emphasis on materials science and precision manufacturing. Kyocera is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, and operates through a network of subsidiaries and business units serving global markets.

The company’s principal activities include the manufacture of fine ceramics, industrial and engineering ceramics, and a wide array of electronic components such as capacitors, connectors, and semiconductor packaging.

