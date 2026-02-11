Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 10770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.
Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59.
About Kumba Iron Ore
Kumba Iron Ore, trading over the counter under the symbol KIROY, is one of South Africa’s leading iron ore producers. The company operates two primary open-pit mines—Sishen and Kolomela—located in the Northern Cape province. These operations focus on the extraction and processing of high-quality hematite ore, producing a range of lump and fine products that serve as essential feedstock for global steelmakers.
Established in 2001 following a demerger from parent companies, Kumba Iron Ore has grown its production capacity and operational efficiency through sustained investment in mining technology and infrastructure.
