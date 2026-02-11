Kroger (NYSE:KR) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.50, but opened at $71.25. Kroger shares last traded at $71.93, with a volume of 3,996,107 shares trading hands.

Kroger News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Get Kroger alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Appointment of Greg Foran as CEO — Kroger hired former Walmart U.S. chief Greg Foran to lead the company, a move investors view as a turnaround play focused on store execution, cost control and e‑commerce profitability; the announcement prompted a sharp positive market reaction. Article Title

Appointment of Greg Foran as CEO — Kroger hired former Walmart U.S. chief Greg Foran to lead the company, a move investors view as a turnaround play focused on store execution, cost control and e‑commerce profitability; the announcement prompted a sharp positive market reaction. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support lifts sentiment — Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “Outperform” rating with an $80 target and Guggenheim reaffirmed a Buy with a ~$78 target; broker support reinforces the re-rating narrative after the CEO hire. Article Title

Analyst support lifts sentiment — Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “Outperform” rating with an $80 target and Guggenheim reaffirmed a Buy with a ~$78 target; broker support reinforces the re-rating narrative after the CEO hire. Neutral Sentiment: Market analysis highlights strategic pivot and cleaned-up balance sheet — Coverage notes Kroger’s large prior impairment and shift to a hybrid store-based fulfillment model that could boost e‑commerce margins over time, but benefits are medium-term. Article Title

Market analysis highlights strategic pivot and cleaned-up balance sheet — Coverage notes Kroger’s large prior impairment and shift to a hybrid store-based fulfillment model that could boost e‑commerce margins over time, but benefits are medium-term. Neutral Sentiment: Promotions and marketing (short-term sales drivers) — Kroger rolled out Valentine’s Day surf-and-turf promotions and delivery partnerships that may lift near-term basket sizes but are not material to long-term valuation. Article Title

Promotions and marketing (short-term sales drivers) — Kroger rolled out Valentine’s Day surf-and-turf promotions and delivery partnerships that may lift near-term basket sizes but are not material to long-term valuation. Negative Sentiment: Planned Houston store closures — Kroger will close two Houston‑area stores in April, described as a “long‑term health” move; closures can signal underperforming locations and near-term revenue/headcount disruption in affected markets. Article Title

Planned Houston store closures — Kroger will close two Houston‑area stores in April, described as a “long‑term health” move; closures can signal underperforming locations and near-term revenue/headcount disruption in affected markets. Negative Sentiment: CEO compensation and execution risk — Coverage notes Foran will be among the region’s highest‑paid executives; investor optimism on operational fixes must still be proven against execution risk and potential near-term costs. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Evercore set a $77.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Kroger Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.12. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.27 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Kroger by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Kroger by 0.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.8% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.