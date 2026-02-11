Krilogy Financial LLC Takes $3.94 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $232.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $233.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

