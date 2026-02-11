Krilogy Financial LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $238.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $574.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $240.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.19.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $24.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 28.46%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

