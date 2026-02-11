Krilogy Financial LLC Cuts Position in Acacia Research Corporation $ACTG

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,198,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200,161 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACTG. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 22.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia Research stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.45 million, a PE ratio of 82.22 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 8.11. Acacia Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $4.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACTG shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Acacia Research in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acacia Research has an average rating of “Sell”.

Acacia Research Corporation is a publicly traded patent licensing company based in New York City. The firm specializes in acquiring patented technologies through a network of wholly owned subsidiaries and seeking licensing agreements or settlements with companies that utilize those technologies. Since its founding in 1993, Acacia has built a business model centered on identifying innovative inventions and monetizing them through patent enforcement and strategic partnerships.

The company’s activities span a broad range of technology sectors, including life sciences, medical devices, software, telecommunications and consumer electronics.

