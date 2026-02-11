Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 69,483 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,483 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $31,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 5,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $88.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.54. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $94.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

