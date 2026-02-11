Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 47,312 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,312 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 1.1% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $28,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,644,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 140.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,068,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,932 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,376,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,155 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,459,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 63.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,078,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,800,000 after purchasing an additional 420,560 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average of $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $90.99.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

