Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KOP. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Koppers from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.55. The stock had a trading volume of 25,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,391. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $657.82 million, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Koppers has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $35.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Koppers during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Koppers by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Koppers by 23.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Company, Inc is a global specialty chemicals and materials manufacturer serving diverse industrial markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Carbon Materials & Chemicals, which produces a range of coal tar–based products, phenolic specialties and carbon compounds; and Railroad Products & Services, which offers wood treating and infrastructure services for rail and utility customers.

In its Carbon Materials & Chemicals segment, Koppers supplies coal tar pitch, refined creosote, coal tar‐based distillates and phenolic resins used in aluminum smelting, graphite electrode manufacture, carbon fiber production, and water treatment applications.

