Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.40 and last traded at $48.20, with a volume of 60653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Komatsu Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Komatsu had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.82%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.56 billion. Komatsu has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS: KMTUY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer of construction, mining and industrial equipment. Founded in the early 20th century in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture, the company has grown into a global supplier of heavy machinery and related services for industries including construction, mining, forestry and infrastructure development.

Komatsu’s product lineup covers a broad range of mobile and stationary equipment, including hydraulic excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders, rigid and articulated dump trucks, dozers, compact equipment, and specialized mining machines for both surface and underground operations.

