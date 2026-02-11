Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price Up 6.2% – Still a Buy?

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.3810. 1,032,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,408,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

KSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jill Timm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 335,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,012.75. This trade represents a 6.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3,777.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corporation, founded in 1962 by Maxwell Kohl and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading American department store retailer. The company operates approximately 1,100 stores across 49 states, offering a combination of value-oriented pricing, private-label brands and national labels. Since its initial public offering in 1992, Kohl’s has focused on broadening its product assortment and enhancing the in-store and online shopping experience.

The retailer’s merchandise portfolio spans apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products for women, men and children, as well as home goods, kitchenware and seasonal décor.

