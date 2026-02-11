Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (KGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on February 20th

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Kodiak Gas Services has a payout ratio of 90.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Kodiak Gas Services to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.5%.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

Shares of KGS stock opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

