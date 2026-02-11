Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Klaviyo from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Klaviyo from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

Klaviyo stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81. Klaviyo has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $49.55.

In other news, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 167,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $4,057,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ed Hallen sold 117,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $3,568,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 133,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,056,824.64. The trade was a 46.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,800,598 shares of company stock valued at $50,974,712 in the last 90 days. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barton Investment Management purchased a new stake in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,937,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Klaviyo by 316.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 47,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Klaviyo by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,692,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,846,000 after buying an additional 867,666 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 58.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 619,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 229,046 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Klaviyo by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,243,000 after purchasing an additional 136,320 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: EPS $0.19 vs. $0.17 est. and revenue $350.2M vs. $334M est.; revenue grew ~29.6% YoY — a core driver of the intraday upside. MarketBeat Q4 Report

Q4 results beat expectations: EPS $0.19 vs. $0.17 est. and revenue $350.2M vs. $334M est.; revenue grew ~29.6% YoY — a core driver of the intraday upside. Positive Sentiment: Company raised fiscal 2026 outlook and issued Q1 revenue guidance of $346–$350M (vs. ~$343.5M consensus), signaling confidence in growth momentum. BusinessWire Press Release

Company raised fiscal 2026 outlook and issued Q1 revenue guidance of $346–$350M (vs. ~$343.5M consensus), signaling confidence in growth momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management emphasized strategic AI investments and positioning Klaviyo as the B2C CRM infrastructure, which investors may view as a long-term revenue and ARPU growth catalyst. Yahoo Highlights

Management emphasized strategic AI investments and positioning Klaviyo as the B2C CRM infrastructure, which investors may view as a long-term revenue and ARPU growth catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Detailed call transcript available for deeper read on cadence of product adoption and margin targets — useful for modeling but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Seeking Alpha Transcript

Detailed call transcript available for deeper read on cadence of product adoption and margin targets — useful for modeling but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Benchmark cut its price target from $46 to $30 (still a “buy”), which reduces upside expectations and likely contributed to recent volatility. StreetInsider Analyst Note

Benchmark cut its price target from $46 to $30 (still a “buy”), which reduces upside expectations and likely contributed to recent volatility. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade/forecasts have pushed the stock to a recent 12‑month low and some outlets flagged a pessimistic near‑term price outlook, which can cap rallies despite the beat. American Banking News: 12‑Month Low

Analyst downgrade/forecasts have pushed the stock to a recent 12‑month low and some outlets flagged a pessimistic near‑term price outlook, which can cap rallies despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a concern — the company reported a negative net margin (~‑5.7%) and negative ROE, meaning revenue growth is not yet translating into consistent net profits. Zacks Note on Q4 Results

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

