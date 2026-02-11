Kirby Corporation $KEX Stock Holdings Increased by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 80.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares during the period. Kirby comprises approximately 1.2% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $8,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Kirby during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Kirby by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in Kirby by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 36,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Price Performance

NYSE KEX opened at $120.33 on Wednesday. Kirby Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $132.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The shipping company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $851.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.82 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 10,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $1,118,564.46. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,259.20. The trade was a 46.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 11,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $1,244,673.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,772.80. The trade was a 42.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 57,938 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,088 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kirby from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Kirby from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.40.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America’s largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby’s fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby’s Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

