Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.12, but opened at $14.42. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $14.2830, with a volume of 1,735,392 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KC shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 10.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is a leading provider of cloud computing services in China, offering a comprehensive suite of infrastructure and platform solutions to enterprise customers. Established in 2012 as a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, the company has grown into an independent public entity with dual listings, serving as a critical backbone for digital transformation across multiple industries. Headquartered in Beijing, Kingsoft Cloud leverages advanced technologies to optimize cloud operations and deliver scalable, reliable services.

The company’s core offerings span Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), encompassing compute, storage, database, content delivery networks (CDN) and security solutions.

