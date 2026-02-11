Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Stock Price Up 26.3% – Still a Buy?

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 26.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.25. 234,730 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 474% from the average session volume of 40,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

Positive Sentiment: Drilling restarted and program expansion at Nevertire — Kincora and AngloGold Ashanti Exploration said the Nevertire target has been upgraded and the drill campaign has recommenced, accelerating the hunt for copper-gold mineralisation; this is a clear near-term operational catalyst for KCC. Kincora and AngloGold Ashanti Exploration Expands and Upgrades Nevertire with Drilling Recommenced

Drilling restarted and program expansion at Nevertire — Kincora and AngloGold Ashanti Exploration said the Nevertire target has been upgraded and the drill campaign has recommenced, accelerating the hunt for copper-gold mineralisation; this is a clear near-term operational catalyst for KCC. Positive Sentiment: Partner validation and funding/technical support — involvement of AngloGold Ashanti Exploration provides technical credibility and likely access to capital/operational expertise, reducing some exploration execution risk compared with a lone junior explorer.

Partner validation and funding/technical support — involvement of AngloGold Ashanti Exploration provides technical credibility and likely access to capital/operational expertise, reducing some exploration execution risk compared with a lone junior explorer. Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction reflects speculation on upcoming assay/drill results — the restart creates potential catalysts (hole results, intercepts) but outcomes and timing are uncertain; watch for detailed drill results and timelines from company releases.

Market reaction reflects speculation on upcoming assay/drill results — the restart creates potential catalysts (hole results, intercepts) but outcomes and timing are uncertain; watch for detailed drill results and timelines from company releases. Neutral Sentiment: Early-stage exploration — while positive for news flow, Nevertire remains an exploration-stage asset; any value uplift depends on drill success and follow-up work.

Early-stage exploration — while positive for news flow, Nevertire remains an exploration-stage asset; any value uplift depends on drill success and follow-up work. Negative Sentiment: Exploration risk and dilution potential — single well/initial campaigns can fail to find economic mineralisation; further funding or JV dilution could be required if extensive follow-up drilling is needed.

The company has a market cap of C$53.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.97.

Kincora Copper Limited engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Trundle Project, including one license covering an area of 167km2 located in the Junee-Narromine volcanic belt of the Macquarie Arc. The company was formerly known as Brazilian Diamonds Limited and changed its name to Kincora Copper Limited in January 2011. Kincora Copper Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

