KeyCorp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEIS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.50.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $279.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.91. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $283.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 8,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $1,660,221.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,503.12. This represents a 24.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $474,714.81. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,801.84. This represents a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 54,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,403,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — AEIS reported $1.94 EPS vs. consensus ~ $1.76 and revenue of $489.4M (+17.8% YoY), signaling solid demand and margin expansion. Read More.

Q4 results beat expectations — AEIS reported $1.94 EPS vs. consensus ~ $1.76 and revenue of $489.4M (+17.8% YoY), signaling solid demand and margin expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Raised Q1 2026 guidance — management set Q1 EPS at $1.690–2.190 (above consensus) and revenue guidance of roughly $480M–$520M (also above consensus), giving investors forward visibility and supporting upward revisions to earnings models. Read More.

Raised Q1 2026 guidance — management set Q1 EPS at $1.690–2.190 (above consensus) and revenue guidance of roughly $480M–$520M (also above consensus), giving investors forward visibility and supporting upward revisions to earnings models. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade / higher price target — Stifel raised its price target to $310 and reiterated a buy stance, providing third‑party validation that helped lift sentiment and contributed to a new 12‑month high. Read More.

Analyst upgrade / higher price target — Stifel raised its price target to $310 and reiterated a buy stance, providing third‑party validation that helped lift sentiment and contributed to a new 12‑month high. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor engagement scheduled — management will participate in multiple investor conferences (Citi, Susquehanna, Morgan Stanley) this month, which increases analyst/investor access and could lead to further updates or guidance clarity. Read More.

Investor engagement scheduled — management will participate in multiple investor conferences (Citi, Susquehanna, Morgan Stanley) this month, which increases analyst/investor access and could lead to further updates or guidance clarity. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript and analyst write‑ups are available — these provide color on end‑market demand (data centers/AI offsets to tariffs) and margin drivers for modeling adjustments. Read More.

Full earnings call transcript and analyst write‑ups are available — these provide color on end‑market demand (data centers/AI offsets to tariffs) and margin drivers for modeling adjustments. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Premium valuation — AEIS trades at a high trailing PE (~73x) which raises expectations; the stock may be volatile if growth/guide execution slips or if macro demand softens. Read More.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

