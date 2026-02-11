Kenneth Booth Sells 2,000 Shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $1,016,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,832 shares in the company, valued at $11,598,656. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $510.71. 175,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,309. The business has a 50-day moving average of $466.24 and a 200-day moving average of $474.00. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a 1 year low of $401.90 and a 1 year high of $549.75. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $11.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.30 by $1.05. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $408.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post 53.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CACC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Credit Acceptance

Institutional Trading of Credit Acceptance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $208,294,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,327,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 764.8% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 203,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,652,000 after buying an additional 180,304 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,422,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,450,000 after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation, founded in 1972 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, is a specialty finance company focused on the indirect automotive lending market. The company partners with independent and franchised auto dealers to facilitate purchase financing for consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime auto loans. By purchasing retail installment contracts originated by these dealers, Credit Acceptance provides capital and credit insurance to support vehicle sales, enabling dealers to broaden their customer base and reduce credit risk.

Through its proprietary underwriting platform and risk management strategies, Credit Acceptance evaluates borrower applications, structures credit plans, and retains servicing rights on the acquired contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.