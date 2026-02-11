JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,686 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the January 15th total of 59,530 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,313 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 10,313 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA JPMB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,616. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1821 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF

About JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 5T Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Convergence Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter.

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria. JPMB was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

