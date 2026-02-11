JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,618 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 110.17 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.79.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 482.61%.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

