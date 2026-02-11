JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA Stake Raised by Sanchez Wealth Management Group

Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF accounts for 4.5% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $20,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 840.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93.

About JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.