JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA Shares Sold by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,768 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.73.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

