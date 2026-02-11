JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 222,899 shares, a growth of 371.1% from the January 15th total of 47,313 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 386,041 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 386,041 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA JSCP opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.13.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the third quarter worth $174,000. Flagship Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

