JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2026

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCPGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 222,899 shares, a growth of 371.1% from the January 15th total of 47,313 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 386,041 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 386,041 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA JSCP opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.13.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the third quarter worth $174,000. Flagship Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.