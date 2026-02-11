JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 222,899 shares, a growth of 371.1% from the January 15th total of 47,313 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 386,041 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 386,041 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA JSCP opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.13.
JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF
JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.