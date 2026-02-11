Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stock Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF $SHYD

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,608 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 109.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 24,779 shares in the last quarter. Midwestern Financial LLC IA bought a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,150,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 395.3% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 45,557 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,398,000.
Shares of BATS SHYD opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.83. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $23.84.
The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.
