Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 105.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 41.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 110.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 40.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.16, for a total value of $996,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,518.08. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 4,370 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.88, for a total value of $4,190,305.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,186,437.12. This trade represents a 9.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 12,528 shares of company stock worth $11,972,106 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 1.3%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE FIX opened at $1,267.53 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.44 and a 12-month high of $1,299.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,049.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $897.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,310.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,155.00 to $1,196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,064.50.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

