Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 24,142 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF $IBDW

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,142 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBDW. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDW opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $21.78.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

